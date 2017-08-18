New WKU President Charts Course for Fresh Beginnings in Speech to Faculty, Staff

The new president of Western Kentucky University believes the school needs to get back to the basics.

In his first convocation to faculty and staff Friday morning, Timothy Caboni outlined the process of developing a new strategic plan for the university. 

The process will be led by a ten to 14-member steering committee, which Caboni will co-chair.  A faculty member will be announced in a few weeks to serve as the other co-chair.  Working groups will also be formed to focus on areas such as student success, diversity, research, and scholarships.

To gain feedback and maintain transparency throughout the process, the school will launch a website where anyone can provide feedback. Open forums will be hosted by the end of this semester or early next session.  A draft plan will be submitted for feedback.  A final plan will go before the Board of Regents next July and the plan will be launched in August of 2018.

President Caboni said the new strategic plan must reflect the institution’s core mission.

"Our buildings, our facilities, the sheer beauty of this campus are the envy of our colleagues across the Commonwealth and beyond," Caboni stated.  "For us to continue in our success, however, we will turn our attention to how we best accomplish our mission through investment in people and in programs."

While strategic planning is underway, Dr. Caboni said the school must begin focusing now on areas like recruitment and retention. 

To help retain students after their first year and make sure they graduate in four years, WKU has hired five professional advisers.  They’ll work with students with un-declared majors and those who are first-generation, low-income, or members of minority groups. 

Dr. Caboni also used the speech to announce that he’s re-instating the tuition benefit for spouses of WKU employees. 

Also, the private company that oversees facilities and grounds services on campus will fund a new scholarship program that will allow employees and their dependents to take classes at WKU.  Sodexo has pledged $650,000 to fund scholarships over the next 13 years. The first awards will be offered this fall.

The fall semester at WKU begins on Monday.  However, the start of classes is being delayed until 4:00 p.m. that day because of the eclipse.

Timothy Caboni

Timothy Caboni Sworn In As WKU's 10th President

The 10th president of Western Kentucky University, Dr. Timothy Caboni, is officially at the helm.  Caboni was sworn in Friday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton, Jr. during the quarterly meeting of the Board of Regents.

“Very few occasions are this special,” President Caboni said afterwards.  “I look forward to continuing the remarkable trajectory WKU is on as we go forward and working with all of our stakeholders.”

The oath of office was also administered to new Regent George Nichols III of Potomac, Maryland.  He was appointed to the Board by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin earlier this month.

During First Week on the Job, Caboni Thinking About How WKU Prepares Students for Jobs, Life

Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni says the school can help fill local employment needs while also broadening the perspectives of its students.

Caboni’s first week as WKU President comes at a time when the state is putting increased pressure on colleges and universities to help address workforce development concerns.

Caboni says he wants WKU to prepare students to make a good living, while also preparing them to have a good life.

“I think that having that balance is important. That preparing people to go into the workforce and into a profession is key, but also ensuring they have the critical thinking and broader communication skills to be successful over a lifetime,” WKU’s 10th president said.

Caboni says one of his chief goals is for WKU to recruit “more and better” students who can graduate in four years. Degree productivity is a key point of Kentucky’s new performance-based funding model for higher education.

You can hear our full interview with Timothy Caboni here:


It's Official: Timothy Caboni is WKU's Next President

Western Kentucky University has its next president.

The school’s board of regents voted unanimously Friday to offer the job to Timothy Caboni.

The 47-year-old currently serves as vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas.

He was formally introduced as WKU’s next president at a Friday afternoon news conference.

In an interview with WKU Public Radio, Caboni said his top challenge as the school's next leader is figuring out how to retain more first-year students.

"Those first-year students that we recruit must graduate in four years. Right now we're losing about a quarter of those students, and that's not acceptable. I've told that to faculty, staff, students, and anybody else who will listen. We're going to do better, and we're going to do better starting next year. It's going to take the entire community creating a culture of completion."

Caboni Tells WKU Staff Everyone Has to Do More to Attract, Retain, Graduate Students

The man picked to be Western Kentucky University’s next president says every employee’s mission must be to help students attain a degree.

Timothy Caboni is holding forums with WKU staff, faculty, and students Thursday. A forum for community members is being held Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Augenstein Alumni Center.

The school’s presidential search committee announced last week that Caboni was their “preferred candidate” to be WKU’s tenth president.

Next Likely WKU President Visits Campus This Week

The man chosen as the preferred candidate to lead Western Kentucky University is meeting with the campus community this week. 

Dr. Timothy Caboni comes from the University of Kansas where he serves as Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs.  He brings experience in teaching, administration, fundraising, communications, and legislative relations. 

Dr. Tamela Smith represents staff members on the Board of Regents, and says she hopes their concerns will be recognized by the next president.

"There's things we're behind on for compensation.  We had over 22% turnover in 2015 and outsourced 200 staff positions in 2016," Smith stated.  "Those are significant issues that affect morale."