No ‘Trump Bump’ Yet For Kentucky’s Beleaguered Coal Industry

Credit Erica Peterson

New numbers from the first two quarters of this year show both coal production and employment are continuing to decline in Kentucky, despite President Donald Trump’s promises that miners would be going back to work.

Overall, Kentucky saw a nearly 10 percent decline in coal production between the first and second quarters of 2017. The industry shed 200 jobs during the same time period.

“Obviously, an almost a 10 percent decrease since last quarter is not what we’d like to see,” said Kentucky Coal Association President Tyler White. “But I’ve always said that you don’t turn this industry around in a one or two quarter measurement.”

The state’s coal industry has imploded over the past decade, falling from a recent high of nearly 19,500 jobs in the beginning of 2009 to about 6,300 jobs now. Analysts point to a variety of factors that played into the decline, including government regulations, mechanization, declining accessible reserves and competition from cheap natural gas.

White said he’s cautiously optimistic about the industry, but realistic.

“As Kentucky and as the Kentucky coal industry, we didn’t expect some monumentous rebound overnight,” he said.

Some states, like West Virginia, have seen gains in coal employment since Trump took office, but White said that’s largely because of the state’s vast reserves of metallurgical coal and a rebound in prices in that niche market. Kentucky doesn’t have large amounts of met coal.

White said President Trump and Congress haven’t yet enacted any pro-coal legislation or policies that could have a noticeable effect on Kentucky coal jobs or production. Rather, a lot of the steps Trump has taken have headed off perceived “anti-coal” regulations that hadn’t yet gone into effect, like the Clean Power Plan and the Stream Protection Rule.

But with this coal report, state regulators have changed the way they present the data, seemingly to emphasize gains in the industry.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet has been publishing the quarterly coal report since 2012. This quarter, for the first time ever, the state included the “year over year” change in its numbers, comparing this quarter against the same quarter in 2016.

That comparison paints this quarter in a more positive light. Or, as the report puts it:

“While second quarter production declined by 9.94 percent from the first quarter, year over year production increased by 4.12 percent.”

Cabinet spokesman John Mura said the agency feels this kind of comparison more accurately reflects what’s happening quarter to quarter, and “will very likely be the methodology we use going forward.”

Paradise Cost: Coal, Natural Gas, And The True Price Of Power

By Glynis Board Jul 17, 2017
Glynis Board

Thanks to singer-songwriter John Prine, Paradise Fossil Plant might be the only coal-fired power plant that has a household name. “Paradise,” Prine’s 1971 ballad, drew on boyhood memories from the small town of Paradise, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, to relay the environmental and social costs of our dependence on coal.

“Mr. Peabody’s coal train,” he sang, had hauled away the Paradise from his childhood.

TVA: Paradise Combined Cycle Gas Plant in Muhlenberg County is Model for Future Power Production

By Jul 17, 2017
Becca Schimmel

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s combined cycle gas plant in Muhlenberg County has produced more than one million megawatts of energy in its first three months of operation. It’s part of the federal utility’s effort to diversity its energy portfolio.

The natural gas facility in Drakesboro produces about 1,025 megawatts of electricity, or enough power for half a million homes. The cost of the project is estimated at about $850 million. Bob Deacy is a TVA senior vice president and has been building plants for more than 30 years. He said there’s a lot of fuel switching going on across the country, and having a diverse energy portfolio will save consumers money.

Divestment Proposal Pits Coal States Against California

By Glynis Board Jun 28, 2017
Jeff Young

Political leaders in West Virginia and Kentucky are joining a coalition of states threatening to sue California over a program the state is pushing that would drop investments in coal.

This week the attorney general of West Virginia joined 11 other Republican attorneys general and the governor of Kentucky in signing a letter to the commissioner of the California Department of Insurance. The department wants any insurance companies licensed in California to divest from fossil fuels – especially coal. Many of the companies licensed in California are also licensed in many other states throughout the U.S.

Bill To Send $1 Billion For Coal Country Clears U.S. House Committee

By Jun 27, 2017
Gabe Bullard

A U.S. House committee has advanced a bill that would send a billion dollars for mine reclamation and economic development in coal communities.

The RECLAIM Act was first proposed in 2016 by Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers. It authorizes the release of $1 billion over five years from the federal Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund. The money would be earmarked for cleaning up abandoned mine sites, as well as identifying and funding economic development projects on the sites.

Rogers’ spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Additional Funding Released for Appalachian Coal Communities

By Associated Press Jun 15, 2017
Erica Peterson

An economic development agency targeted for elimination by President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday nearly $16 million in funding to help diversify economies in hard-hit coal communities in seven Appalachian states.

The funding is earmarked for 18 projects in Alabama, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, and will create or retain more than 1,700 jobs, the Appalachian Regional Commission said in a news release.

The money announced by the ARC comes from a job organization comprising the commission, the U.S. Commerce and Labor departments, and other federal agencies, and is "a blueprint for new jobs, fresh opportunities, and a robust economic future for Appalachia," ARC federal co-chair Earl Gohl said in the release.