Officials to Reconsider Value of Kentucky Governor's Home

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Rob Canning

Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.

Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

The original property was 19 acres. Bevin purchased the house and 10 acres from Neil Ramsey, a friend who owns an investment company. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees.

Tags: 
Matt Bevin

Related Content

Bevin Appoints Supporter To Commission Reviewing Mansion Deal

By Jul 14, 2017
Alix Mattingly

Gov. Matt Bevin has filled a vacancy on the Executive Branch Ethics Commission days before the agency is scheduled to review complaints that allege the governor used his office to get a deal on a mansion he moved into earlier this year.

The move means Bevin appointees now makeup a majority of members on the five-member commission, which is charged with holding Kentucky governors and their administrations accountable.

The new appointee is Owensboro attorney Tim Kline, who donated $200 to Bevin’s gubernatorial campaign in 2015 and has contributed to several other Republican candidates in the state.

At Public Meeting, Many Oppose Bevin’s Proposed Medicaid Changes

By Lisa Gillespie Jul 18, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Medicaid advocates, family members and policy experts gathered in Frankfort Monday to weigh in on proposed changes to the state-run insurance program for low-income and disabled people.

Kentucky’s Medicaid program was expanded by former Gov. Steve Beshear under the Affordable Care Act. But current Gov. Matt Bevin has said the costs associated with the program aren’t sustainable, and is asking the federal government to approve a plan to scale it back.

Ethics Panel: If Beshear Plans Run For Governor, He Shouldn’t Investigate Bevin

By Jul 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission says that if Attorney General Andy Beshear plans on running for governor in 2019, he shouldn’t investigate allegations that Gov. Matt Bevin used his office to get a deal on a mansion he bought earlier this year.

But the state ethics agency also issued an advisory opinion saying that Beshear could request a third-party investigator to look into the governor’s transaction.

Public Hearings Being Held about Kentucky Medicaid Waiver

By Jul 14, 2017
Flickr/Creative Commons

The first of two public hearings seeking input on Governor Bevin’s Medicaid waiver was held Friday in Somerset.

Governor Bevin wants to overhaul the Medicaid program, in hopes of moving more people to private insurance coverage. Bevin said Kentucky can’t afford to pay for everyone that gained coverage when Medicaid was expanded.

 

The new plan calls for Medicaid recipients to pay premiums of up to $15 a month. Beneficiaries would be required to work or volunteer for 20 hours a week in order to keep their benefits. Those requirements don’t apply to everyone.

Gov. Bevin Just Pardoned 10 Kentuckians; Here's Whose Crimes Were Forgiven

By Kate Howard Jul 4, 2017
Creative Commons

Gov. Matt Bevin issued his first-ever slate of pardons Monday, citing “unique circumstances” that warranted gubernatorial forgiveness for 10 Kentuckians.

Those pardoned were convicted of crimes including drug offenses, sexual misconduct and reckless homicide. Bevin said he was prompted by Independence Day to issue the orders.

“It is an appropriate time to use the authority vested in my office to grant a fresh start at independence and liberty for several individuals who have lost both due to their previous criminal behavior,” Bevin said.