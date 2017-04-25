Public Meeting Being Held to Explain Next Steps in Rough River Lake Dam Repairs

By Becca Schimmel 1 minute ago

Credit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A public meeting is being held Wednesday evening about the next step in repairing Rough River Lake Dam. The 132-foot-high earthen dam helps regulate the reservoir in Breckinridge, Grayson, and Hardin counties.

The dam was installed to reduce flood damage downstream, and is more than 50 years old. Workers are finishing up exploratory grouting along the dam, which confirmed that a cutoff wall needs to be constructed.

“Every year we meet with the public once a year in March or April and we inform them about where we're at with the dam remediation process and what the next step is going to be,” said Diane Stratton, who is the project manager at Rough River Lake and is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Stratton said the repair project is being funded in phases. She said the project could take another three to five years to complete.

Wednesday's meeting will be at Rough River Lake State Resort Park lodge at 6 p.m. central.

Tags: 
infrastructure
dam
rough river lake
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

Removal of Dam Along Green River is Underway

By Mar 28, 2017

The removal of a dam along the Green River in Edmonson County began Tuesday, and will continue over the next few weeks.

Once the dam is removed, the affected part of the Green River will become a recreational area, with parking and access ramps for canoes and kayaks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is funding the project, but will transfer ownership of 18 nearby acres of land to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Lee Andrews, with The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the Green River contains some of the top biodiversity within the Ohio River system.

 

“So being able to restore this much river in a national park is unique,” Andrews said.  

Ripple Effect: The Big-Ticket Fix For The Ohio’s Aging Dams

By Nov 14, 2016
US Army Corps of Engineers

A recent breakdown at an Ohio River dam served as a wake-up call about the aging infrastructure that keeps river commerce flowing. The Ohio is one of the country’s busiest working rivers and some navigation controls are approaching the century mark. I went to see these ailing structures and a new multi-billion dollar project in the works.

Barges are once again moving through this section of the Ohio near Paducah, Kentucky, after a failure at the aging Lock and Dam Number 52 forced a two-day closure in September.

“It’s one of the busiest locations on the inland waterways,” said Army Corp of Engineers Colonel Christopher Beck. “We pass about 90 million tons of cargo through here every year. So it’s critical to both this region, to industry and the nation.”

Lock and Dam 52 uses wooden structures called wickets that work a bit like a bathtub to keep the river at the depth needed for boat traffic. When three wickets broke free of their bases and even more wouldn’t cooperate, a hole let too much water through. That threatened both navigability and a water intake facility used by nearby chemical manufacturing plants.

Kentucky's Infrastructure Faces Big Challenges, According to New Report

By Mar 9, 2017
US Army Corps of Engineers

Kentucky is receiving mixed reviews in a new report card looking at the nation’s aging infrastructure. The report was issued Thursday by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

One of the major challenges cited in the report is the $6.2 billion in drinking water infrastructure needs in Kentucky over the next 20 years. The state also needs a more than $6 billion investment to meet its wastewater infrastructure needs in the next two decades.

Kentucky motorists on average pay $331 a year due to driving on roads in need of repair. That’s actually a slight improvement since the last infrastructure report card, issued in 2013.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Reacts To Infrastructure Report Card

By Becca Schimmel Mar 16, 2017

Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet is planning improvements to some of the state’s aging roads and bridges. There are 1,157 structurally deficient bridges according to a new report by The American Society of Civil Engineers.

KYTC spokesperson Ryan Watts said he wasn’t surprised by the report’s findings on the state’s infrastructure needs. The cabinet has plans in place to update and fix those structurally deficient bridges. Watts said Kentucky shares the national burden of addressing the needs of an aging transportation system with limited funds.

“Kentucky’s roads and bridges are safe, but they require significant funding to maintain operability,” Watts said.