Radcliff Veterans Center Opens with Focus on Quality of Life and Quality Health Care

By 11 minutes ago

Dignitaries from state and local government, and the military, will officially open the new Radcliff Veterans Center on July 21.

The center is a bright, comfortable skilled nursing facility that has the feeling of a lodge. It’s located on 200 peaceful acres donated by Fort Knox.

The first residents began arriving in May. One of residents of the first "household" of 10 veterans is William Wester.

When you get to  Wester’s room, it’s clear that this slim man with a twinkle in his eye is looking toward the future, beyond his current 101 years.

"I’m going on 102."

Wester left Butler County, Kentucky in 1939 to join the Navy. He was stationed aboard the USS Salt Lake City that was part of the group with the USS Enterprise.

He recalls the day, December 7, 1941, when his ship completed a mission and was heading back toward Pearl Harbor.

"We’d escorted the Enterprise aircraft carrier to Wake Island." 

Wester has told his family about seeing the Japanese planes flying low overhead as his ship headed toward Pearl Harbor. The ship pulled into port the day after the bombing and they witnessed the devastation.

Wester also recalls more pleasant times in his life, like his years of ballroom dancing. 

"Waltz, cha cha, rhumba, slow dance, fast dance, used to dance ‘em all, but I don’t know, probably forgot ‘em all now."

Suddenly Wester gets up from his chair, begins singing softly and dances slowly around the room with Pam Panter, one of his two nieces who are visiting from Louisville.

With his dancing and his memory and sense of humor still sharp, Wester says  people often ask him his secret to a long and healthy life.

“Well, I tell everybody the moonshine I drank back in the hills where I was born preserved me,"  says Wester, ending with a long laugh.

Wester’s niece Brenda Leon is also visiting and says her uncle was in independent living, not assisted living, until about three weeks before he moved in to the new center in Hardin County. He wanted to come to the Radcliff Veterans Center.

"He very much was looking forward to it. Was hoping he’d be accepted.  He said, 'That’s what they promised me when I gave them my 20 years and six days. I sure hope I get in.' He just wanted to be associated with veterans."

Wester is one of 120 veterans who will eventually live at this spacious Hardin County facility, where each resident has a private suite with a bathroom.

Natural light pours in through big windows as Administrator Israel Ray shows off the physical therapy area, a chapel with stained glass windows and places to relax.

"Each courtyard that we’re seeing to our left and our right through these windows, they’re actually for 10 veterans." 

There are lots of inviting common areas.

"You have your entertainment area, big screen TV over the fireplace and I’ll show you a larger room that actually has a lift built into it."

Ray leads the way to a special needs room.

"So you see the lift. This lift is built into the ceiling. It can lift up to 600 pounds."

He says this is the kind of equipment that provides top quality care for the veterans.

"And it’s a beautiful thing ‘cause in most facilities they have the lift that’s wheeled into the room. Here in a special needs room such as this, it will actually lift the veteran at bedside and it makes it very conducive for the veteran we’re providing care for, as well as the staff."

Once it’s fully occupied the center will have more than 200 employees. Currently there’s a staff 90 and nine residents.

The first veteran to move in was 91-year-old Eugene Hill, who’s from Cecila in Hardin County. Hill says he was an engineer in the Air Force.

"B-17 bomber. I had to take care of the fuel and so forth."

"And then did you work as an engineer when you got out of the military?"

"I worked at Fort Knox on tanks, 30 years. I put a lot of hard day’s work in up there, getting’ them tanks ready to go overseas."

Hill moved to the Radcliff facility from Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County. His son, Gerald Hill, used to drive 95 miles from Cecila to visit his father. Now Gerald Hill says he drives about 20 miles, often twice a week, to 
see his dad.

"It’s just super-nice. The veterans deserve it," says Gerald Hill, who is visiting with his 10-year-old granddaughter, Eugene Hill's great-granddaughter. 

One consideration in accepting veterans to the Radcliff center is to bring them closer to home and family. Now at 91-years-old, Air Force Veteran Eugene Hill is one of the veterans who has come home.

 

Tags: 
Radcliff Veterans Center

Related Content

Radcliff Veterans Center's First Two Residents Launch a New Community

By May 11, 2017
Steven Kelly, Radcliff Veterans Center

The first two residents to move into the new Radcliff Veterans Center are at the center of what is being applauded as a state-of-the-art community honoring those who have served our country.

It’s the beginning of the process to create small ‘neighborhoods’ of veterans on the 200-acre campus donated by Fort Knox.

The Hardin County center raised its flag and opened its doors to the first two residents on May 9.

Each veteran has a private room with a bath and 10 veterans will make up a ‘household.’ Administrator Israel Ray said each household has a dining area, an activity lounge and a courtyard.

“Both of our veterans are in the first household for us to open and they are starting the community. The staff are very elated and happy to see our first two veterans to care for, as we await the next step in the process.” 

Radcliff Veterans Center Sets Opening Date and Job Fair

By Jan 3, 2017
Radcliff Veterans Center

The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center.  On Feb. 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed as a showplace for skilled nursing care for those who have served our country.

Preparations for opening day are in high gear, including a job fair to be held on-site Jan. 5. The Radcliff Veterans Center already has a staff of 49 and it's growing every day. When fully staffed, the center will have 260 employees.

Israel Ray is administrator of the Radcliff Veterans Center. He says, in a way, the opening day will be a welcome home for those first three residents.

Tribute Planned At Hardin County Veterans Center

By Nov 30, 2015

A group of central Kentucky residents is planning a tribute for veterans at a center under construction near Fort Knox.

Clint Meshew, Gary Broadway, Jerry Howard and Greg Barnes formed a nonprofit to raise money and create a tribute outside the Radcliff Veterans Center, which is expected to open next year.

Two displays on either side of the center's administrative building are planned. One will depict an elderly veteran with a shadow background of him as a soldier. The other will depict the family of a soldier welcoming him home.

Howard said the tribute is meant to show veterans that they are honored and respected.

The center is expected to begin accepting veterans in March 2016. Barnes said they hope to unveil the tribute later in the year.

Army Offering Incentives to Meet Goal of 28,000 More Soldiers by End of September

By Jun 15, 2017
U.S. Army, Sgt. Neysa Canfield

The Army’s Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky is playing a major role in meeting ambitious  enlistment targets in the coming months. The Army is offering cash and other incentives to meet its national goals.

The Army aims to add 28,000 soldiers by the end of September. That will bring the total personnel to just over one million, the number approved under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017. 

“In essence, the Army is hiring again," said Bill Costello, a spokesman for the Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox. "Where we had been in a position to minimize or reduce the size of the force under the previous administration, the current administration has authorized us to increase our force structure and right now we’re taking some concrete steps to get that done.”

Radcliff Town Hall to Address Veterans Hospital

By Jan 3, 2017
Louisville VA Medical Center

Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff.  A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff.

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver argues that Hardin County would be the most easily accessible location for a new veterans medical center.  The city has offered to donate 50 acres of land for the project that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Currently, the only approved site for the hospital is near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.  Weaver says the proposed Jefferson County site brings traffic and parking challenges just like the current facility.

"I'm a veteran myself and I've been using the VA medical care system for over 20 years.  I know how difficult it is to get from where I live to the VA hospital where it currently is," Weaver told WKU Public Radio.  "For instance, I have an appointment tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.  Because of traffic, I plan to leave the house at 6:00 a.m. for a 45 minute drive just so I can be on time."

A VA spokesperson said last week that plans are proceeding for the Louisville site and no other locations are being considered. 

The public comment period runs until January 11.  The VA will review the comments before issuing a final version of an impact study.