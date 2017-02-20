Rand Paul Discusses Repeal and Replace With Medical Professionals

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul speaks to medical professionals.
  Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who  is pushing a plan to replace the federal Affordable Care Act,  Paul met with medical professionals at a Bowling Green hospital Monday to discuss his health care ideas.

Medical professionals gathered at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for an invitation only, town hall style meeting to hear details about Sen. Paul’s replacement plan. The Bowling Green Republican is proposing a tax credit of up to $5,000 per person to use as part of a Health Savings Account. His plan would also remove the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that every American get coverage.

Paul wants a replacement plan passed the same day Obamacare is repealed.

 

“We do need to be thoughtful and think about how are we going to make a better system than what we have,” Paul said.

 

Some of the top concerns by medical professionals at the town hall meeting included maintaining the Obamacare provision that those with pre-existing conditions not be denied coverage, and allowing patients to cross state lines and still be insured. Beth Bryant, cardiologist at Greenview, said a better plan to support all Kentuckians is needed.

“Because currently Obamacare is failing in Kentucky, we’re going broke, and our patients aren’t being covered,” Bryant said.

A Gallup poll shows Kentucky saw the second-highest drop in the number of uninsured residents after the ACA was implemented. And a University of Louisville study found the number of low-income Kentuckians without coverage dropped 68 percent in the first year of Kentucky’s expanded Medicaid coverage.

Paul’s plan would eliminate some of Obamacare’s protections of those with pre-existing conditions. The Bowling Green Senator is proposing a two-year window when those with pre-existing conditions could get insurance. After that, they’d only be protected if they continuously maintained coverage.

Related Content

Rand Paul’s ACA Plan Would Do Away With Individual Mandate

By Lisa Gillespie Jan 26, 2017
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday that would do away with the law’s major reforms, including the requirement to have health insurance or pay a penalty and the ban on insurers refusing coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Under the proposal, people wouldn’t be required to get health insurance, nor would employers be required to offer it. Instead, groups of people and small employers could come together to form “independent health pools” to negotiate rates.

Kentucky to Advance Medicaid Changes Even if Obamacare is Repealed

By Jan 20, 2017

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is moving forward with a plan that would alter the state’s expanded Medicaid system, even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced by Congress.

The proposal has been billed as a way to get Medicaid recipients more involved in their healthcare choices and also a way to reduce Medicaid costs for the state. Bevin’s administration expects about 86,000 fewer people would be enrolled in Medicaid if the waiver is approved.

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said on Wednesday that the state would still move forward with the plan, even if Congress moves to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Takes First Step To Repeal Obamacare — So What's Next?

By & Jan 12, 2017
At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Republicans moved one step closer to repealing a law they have railed against since the moment it was passed nearly seven years ago.

By a final vote of 51-48, the Senate approved a budget resolution that sets the stage for broad swaths of the Affordable Care Act to be repealed through a process known as budget reconciliation. The resolution now goes to the House, where leaders are hoping to approve it by the end of the week.

The powerful tool sets up a fast track for repealing large parts of Barack Obama's major domestic achievement; the best guess is that the Senate is still several weeks away from largely repealing Obamacare. But as the process continues, large questions still loom over how — and when – Republicans will replace the healthcare law.

Six Lesser-Known Obamacare Provisions That Could Evaporate

By Mary Agnes Carey & Julie Applby Jan 11, 2017
The outcome of the repeal-and-replace Obamacare debate could affect more than you might think, depending on just how the GOP congressional majority pursues its goal.

Beyond the Affordable Care Act's marquee achievements like guaranteeing health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to stay on parents' plans until age 26, the roughly 2,000-page law created a host of other provisions that affect the health of nearly every American.

Some of these measures are evident every day. Some enjoy broad support, even though people often don't always realize they spring from the statute.

Rand Paul Might Stop An Obamacare Repeal. Here’s How

By Lisa Gillespie Jan 6, 2017
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that he would not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known to many as Obamacare, without voting for a replacement plan on the same day. He made the comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Here’s the great irony, this week we’re going to vote on a budget,” he said. “Everybody is hot and heavy to vote on this budget because they want to repeal Obamacare. But the budget they’re going to introduce will add $8.8 trillion to the debt over the next 10 years. So I told them look, I’m not going to vote for a budget that never balances.”