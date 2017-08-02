Rand Paul: President Trump Considering Executive Action on Health Care

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says he’s working with President Trump to offer relief to millions of Americans needing affordable health insurance coverage.

In an interview with WKU Public Radio Tuesday, Paul said the president is considering executive action on health care reform.

With discussions on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act now stalled, Paul says he’s trying to push his idea of association health plans, which would allow Americans to join large groups across state lines for less expensive health insurance.

"It's the same principle as Wal-Mart," Paul said. "Wal-Mart can buy in such large bulk that you can get milk for a very reasonable price often just barely above their cost, and they do it because they have such large buying power."

Paul says the problem with insurance is mostly in the individual market where the self-employed have no leverage to get a lower price.

The Bowling Green Republican says the president has the power to legalize nationwide insurance under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a 1970s law that governs how private companies provide benefits.

Senator Paul says he plans to have further talks with President Trump this week.