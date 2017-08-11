Read The University Of Louisville’s NCAA Punishment Appeal

The University of Louisville has filed its appeal of punishment handed down by the NCAA for violations committed to the men’s basketball program.

The penalties were imposed after an investigation into allegations that former staff member Andre McGee arranged stripper shows and sex parties for Cardinal players and recruits over a nearly four-year period.

In June, the NCAA Committee on Infractions ordered, among other sanctions, that U of L vacate more than 120 victories in which the team used players who received improper benefits. That would include two Final Four appearances and the 2013 national championship victory.

It also ordered U of L to repay money earned through post-season tournament appearances during the period.

In its appeal, the university says while the violations are reprehensible, those particular penalties are “draconian” and should be reversed.

The NCAA also ordered a five-game suspension for head coach Rick Pitino. He’s filing a separate appeal.

The organization has 30 days to respond to U of L’s appeal.

