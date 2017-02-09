Records Show Kentucky Governor Hasn't Paid Property Taxes

Gov. Matt Bevin
Records show Kentucky's Republican governor is late paying his 2016 property taxes on his Louisville home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000. The bill includes a 10 percent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 percent in January and 10 percent on Feb. 1.

The website shows the bill has not been paid as of Wednesday afternoon. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Financial Officer Teri Geraghty noted the website's records are one day behind.

A spokeswoman for Bevin did not respond to a request for comment. The news was first reported by WDRB-TV and comes on the day Bevin is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

The news also comes after Bevin called Jefferson County Public Schools an "unmitigated disaster" on a Louisville talk radio show Wednesday morning, according to the Courier-Journal. The school district is supported in part by property taxes.

This isn't the first time Bevin has had problems paying his taxes. During his campaign for governor, Democrats unearthed records showing Bevin was late paying his personal and business property taxes 30 times over a period of several years. Bevin, a wealthy investment manager, owns all or part of 10 companies.

At the time, Bevin acknowledged he was late paying his taxes but noted he had always paid them in full.

Democrats also criticized him for refusing to release his personal income tax returns, a tradition that most governors have followed.

Geraghty said between 70 percent and 80 percent of homeowners in Jefferson County pay their taxes on time through their mortgage companies. She said many others often pay their bills by Dec. 1 to take advantage of a discount. Of the more than 293,000 tax bills issued in November, Geraghty said about 20,000 have not yet been paid.

Taxpayers provide the governor with an 18,428 square feet Governor's Mansion, built in 1914 and just steps away from the Kentucky Capitol. Bevin, along with his wife and nine children, has kept the home in Louisville. It's unclear where the Bevins spend most of their time.

Matt Bevin

In Annual Address, Bevin Calls For Tax Reform, More Revenue

By 2 hours ago
Jacob Ryan

Gov. Matt Bevin delivered his second State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night. It marked the first time in state history a Republican governor of Kentucky addressed a joint session of a Republican-led legislature.

“It’s good to be here in Speaker Hoover’s House,” Bevin said at the beginning of his speech, referring to House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who now presides over the chamber after Republicans secured a majority of seats in the chamber for the first time since 1921.

Bevin touted recent legislation quickly passed last month by the Republican-dominated legislature, including a pair of anti-abortion bills, ‘right-to-work’ legislation and the repeal of higher wages for workers on state construction projects.

Bevin ‘Bans Box’ For Criminal Records On State Job Applications

By Feb 1, 2017
Creative Commons

Gov. Matt Bevin has signed an executive order that would remove questions about criminal convictions from job applications to work in the state executive branch.

The state would still conduct criminal background checks on applicants. Bevin encouraged private employers to do the same thing, saying the state would “lead by example.”

“Let Kentucky become an example to the nation for all the right reasons,” Bevin said. “I am challenging you as a private employer in Kentucky, join me in leading by example. Let us do what we can to restore opportunity, level the playing field and create new chances for people who have made mistakes, paid their dues and want to mainstream back into society.”

Kentucky Governor to Stump for Gillespie in Virginia Race

By Associated Press Jan 31, 2017
WFPL

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is planning a visit to Virginia to help Republican Ed Gillespie's bid for governor.

Gillespie's campaign announced Tuesday that the two will campaign together in Lynchburg and Staunton on Feb. 9.

Bevin joins a growing list of current and former GOP governors supporting Gillespie. The former chairman of the Republican National Committee is the party establishment's favorite in a four-way GOP primary contest.

The governor's race in Virginia is among the most closely watched contests in the country this year. Liberal groups have vowed to make it a referendum on President Donald Trump's first year in office.

Report: Road Project Retaliation by Bevin Can't be Proved

By Jan 27, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

A report written by an attorney for a special House committee says the panel couldn't prove that Gov. Matt Bevin stopped a road project in retaliation against a Democratic lawmaker who rejected the governor's request to become Republican.

The Courier-Journal  obtained a copy of the report from former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, who lost his bid for re-election last fall.

The 27-page report written by Nashville attorney Eli Richardson says the committee couldn't fully look at the issue. That was mostly because the Bevin administration wouldn't let Transportation Cabinet officials testify about the road project in Jessamine County and because the committee wasn't able to get testimony from the lawmaker, Rep. Russ Meyer, the newspaper reported Thursday.

The report did find that Bevin pressured Democratic Rep. Kevin Sinnette of Ashland to change parties. Bevin has strongly denied the allegation.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper did not respond to a phone message or email seeking comment on the report.

The report did question the state's payment of $625,000 in damages to the contractor for the delay.

Bevin Makes Unfounded Attacks Against Attorney General, Reporter

By Jan 25, 2017
Jacob Ryan, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin took to social media Wednesday to levy attacks on a political opponent and the state’s largest newspaper, falsely claiming that Attorney General Andy Beshear had dropped his defense of a controversial new ultrasound abortion law and that the Courier-Journal falsely reported on the issue.

In a court filing last week, Beshear asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing that his office had no role in implementing the law. The attorney general’s office is also representing another defendant in the case — Michael Rodman, executive director of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure — and has moved that the legal challenge be dismissed against him as well.