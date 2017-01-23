Report: Police Violated Open-Records Law in Russellville Bodycam Case

By Associated Press 7 minutes ago

The Kentucky attorney general's office says state police violated the state's open-records law by refusing to turn over a copy of body camera video from the fatal shooting of a suspect by municipal police.

In the opinion Monday, the AG's office sided with Kathy Harris, whose son Joseph Harris was fatally shot by police from the city of Russellville in March.

As is customary, state police investigated the shooting, but refused to turn over the bodycam video, saying it contained "extremely graphic images" that could "irreparably harm" Harris' family and survivors from the shooting spree.

The opinion says Harris' family did not object to the video's release and the shooting of two others was not shown on the video.

The AG's opinions are legally binding in disputes involving Kentucky's open-records law but can be appealed.

Tags: 
body cameras
Russellville

Russellville Police Chief Says Body Cameras Reduce Complaints

By Oct 6, 2016
John Null, WKMS

As the Bowling Green Police Department prepares to equip its officers with body cameras, the police chief of a neighboring community is praising the technology. The Russellville Police Department began using body cameras in 2013.  Police Chief Victor Shifflett said the cameras have made officers more accountable, while also changing the public’s behavior toward the police.

“We actually arrested and charged a couple of people for false statements that they’ve made against police officers, and since we’ve done that, that’s when the complaints have really dropped off. They’ve made just blatantly false accusations about the officer, and then when we play the video, it’s just completely opposite,” Shifflett said.

The police chief said there have been fewer complaints against Russellville police officers since they began using the body cameras.  He said the technology has prevented possible lawsuits against the Russellville Police Department. In one case, a woman under arrest claimed an officer inappropriately touched her while conducting a search. Shifflett says the video proved otherwise.

Body Cameras Coming to Bowling Green Police Department

By May 18, 2016
Lisa Autry

The Bowling Green Police Department is preparing to outfit its officers with body cameras. 

In a presentation to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club Wednesday, Chief Doug Hawkins said agencies that already use body cameras have seen a reduction in complaints against officers.

"If you know everything we're doing is being recorded, you tend to behave a little better and so does the police officer.  Not that we have a lot of complaints, but we think this will mitigate complaints," Hawkins told the audience. "When a citizen has a justifiable complaint, we're going to capture that, as well."

Hawkins said the department is investing in body cameras now because prices have dropped and the technology has improved. 

Bowling Green Police plan to purchase 95 body cameras at a cost of nearly $160,000. 

The cameras will be deployed by the end of the year.

Body Cameras Not Likely For Kentucky State Police

By Jacob Ryan Jan 19, 2016
WFPL News

Police departments across Kentucky began outfitting officers with body cameras last year, but don’t expect state troopers to join their ranks anytime soon.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer said he supports the idea of equipping the agency’s 1,000 troopers with the cameras, but the cost to do so is too steep.

The state’s most recent budget resulted in a 2.5 percent cut for state police, state budget documents show. With those constraints, body cameras are not a top priority for state police, Brewer said.

“My concern has to be providing the best tools for our troopers to respond in a safe manner — and that’s cars and that’s gasoline,” he told WFPL News after a recent appearance in Louisville.

State police troopers drive nearly 30 million miles each year, Brewer said.

Body Cameras Already in Use (Or Being Mulled) by Western Ky. Law Enforcement

By May 10, 2015
John Null, WKMS

Kentucky State Police troopers are not using body cameras yet, but some western Kentucky law enforcement agencies have already embraced the technology.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has been using body cameras for years. So has the Cadiz Police Department. But in March, all nine CPD officers got an upgrade with the latest TASER AXON body cameras. CPD Major Duncan Wiggins says the new cameras cost around $400 each.

“They have a wider view,” Wiggins said. “They also are a low-lux camera, which doesn’t mean they can see at night, but they see much like the human eye sees. So if a person is using a flashlight, it picks up really well. Also, the audio is impeccable.”

The cameras require a server to store the video that officers upload at the end of their shift. Wiggins said the server cost the city under $1,000.

CPD public information officer Scott Brown said that he’s a fan of the cameras.