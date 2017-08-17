Roads Will Feel the Impact of 500,000 Eclipse Chasers

As someone who spent most of her career in international business, Joann Bundock has seen some amazing sights all over the world, but she’s headed home to her native Kentucky to see something else pretty spectacular-the first total solar eclipse to travel the width of North America in 99 years.

“My husband woke me up one morning and said ‘We’re going to Kentucky. There’s going to be a total eclipse of the sun and it’s going right over your family’s farm in Kentucky,'" Bundock told WKU Public Radio.  "This has been on his bucket list forever.”

The couple from Toronto, Canada will be among the sea of humanity rolling into western and southern Kentucky this weekend.  NASA estimates that as many as half-a-million people will converge on the region.

Once they get to Kentucky, the Bundocks are expecting bumper to bumper traffic.

“We anticipate lots of crowded roads, stated Joann Bundock.  "In fact, we’re going to get to where we’re viewing the eclipse on Sunday so that we don’t have to drive on Monday.”

The eclipse will stretch 93 miles across Kentucky.  Traffic is expected to be worst on Interstates 65, 24, and 69, as well as US 6880 and the Natcher and Pennyrile Parkways.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is treating the eclipse like a snow and ice event.  Wes Watt is with the Cabinet’s district office in Bowling Green. 

“There’s only so much we can do proactively, but we are pre-positioning our equipment and crews along the potential impacted roadways," explained Watt.

Standing alongside US 68-80, Watt encouraged eclipse chasers to leave early for their destinations.

“Even local people, don’t expect to wait 20 minutes beforehand and expect to get to Logan or Todd County, or Hopkinsville because the likelihood of you getting there is not very good," remarked Watt.

Watt says the congestion is unavoidable because rural areas, many of which offer the best eclipse viewing, don’t have the infrastructure in place to handle large crowds.

Transportation officials implore motorists to avoid stopping on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse.

“Particularly interstates and parkways along with major routes like US 68-80, but also more rural routes where the road isn’t very wide, it’s extremely dangerous," commented Watt.  "We have to keep those open for broken down vehicles and emergency vehicles.”

As visitors from 38 states and 16 countries descend on Hopkinsville alone, Watt offers another tip for out of town motorists-don’t rely solely on GPS navigation.

“One thing a lot of people haven’t thought of is the strain on the communication system. Cell phone towers in these rural areas may be overwhelmed and data and phone calls may be interrupted," Watt explained. "We’re asking people to print off directions or bring hand-held maps just in case.”

Visitors are expected to trickle in over the weekend to camp out and attend festivals.  That should smooth out arrival traffic.  The bigger problem may be when the eclipse is over and many visitors head for home. The mass exodus is expected to produce traffic akin to the Kentucky Derby and Thunder Over Louisville.

Dozens of message boards will be stationed along major highways to share traffic information with motorists.  A helicopter will be monitoring keys highways and interchanges, and traffic updates will be posted on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's social media sites.

While transportation officials and first responders have their game plans in place, they’re asking eclipse chasers to do the same.  Three pieces of advice for your safety and sanity-come early, stay put, and leave late.

Related Content

Why Future Earthlings Won't See Total Solar Eclipses

By Aug 14, 2017

Anyone who gets to see the total solar eclipse on August 21 will be lucky — and humanity is lucky to live on a planet that even has this kind of celestial event.

Mercury and Venus, after all, don't even have moons. Mars has a couple, but they're too small to completely blot out the sun. Gas giants like Jupiter do have big moons, but they don't have solid surfaces where you could stand and enjoy an eclipse.

And, even with solid land and a moon, Earth only gets its gorgeous total solar eclipses because of a cosmic coincidence.

Go See It, Eclipse Chasers Urge. 'Your First Time Is Always Special'

By Aug 8, 2017

To see this month's total solar eclipse, the first one to be visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years, all Donald Liebenberg will have to do is open his front door and step outside.

"It's a really special treat to be able to have one in my driveway," says Liebenberg, who has trekked to Turkey, Zambia, China and Pukapuka, a remote island in the Pacific, to see past eclipses.

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Jul 18, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

After Hopkinsville, Where's the Next Best Place in Kentucky to View the Eclipse?

By Aug 1, 2017
NASA

A total solar eclipse will race across the U.S. this month from Oregon to South Carolina, offering a once-in-a-lifetime celestial show. 

On Aug. 21, the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting its shadow across all of North America.  All of Kentucky will see a partial eclipse, but many places in the commonwealth will experience a total eclipse. 

With two minutes and 40 seconds of totality, Hopkinsville is considered the best viewing location in the world, but an astronomy professor at Western Kentucky University says other cities in Kentucky are attractive viewing spots, as well.  Dr. Richard Gelderman says, for example, Franklin will have totality for two minutes and 25 seconds.

NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By Jul 20, 2017
NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.