State Closes Busy Western Kentucky Rest Area

A popular rest stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County has closed its doors and switched off the gas pumps. The rest area will remain shut down while the state Transportation Cabinet looks for a new vendor.

Because of liability issues, the state decided to close the Beaver Dam rest area when the current vendor’s lease expired. After the vendor submitted an incomplete application, the Finance Cabinet has begun looking for a new one.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is currently in a bidding process," said Asa James Swan, chief of staff of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We are eager to get a new contract in place to reopen this popular rest area as soon as possible."

The Beaver Dam rest area is a stopover along the Western Kentucky Parkway between the U.S. 2-31 interchange and the Natcher Parkway Interchange in Ohio County.

Motorists traveling the parkway should be aware that no services will be available, including restrooms, food, or gasoline purchases. Truck parking will also be prohibited.

A timeframe for reopening hasn’t been established.