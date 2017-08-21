Students Gather At Western Kentucky University To See Total Solar Eclipse

By 51 minutes ago

Credit Becca Schimmel

Approximately 2,000 people gathered at Western Kentucky University’s football stadium to view the total solar eclipse. The once in a lifetime event brought in schools from around the region.

Keith Brown is the principal at Western Elementary in Ohio County. He said he was looking forward to viewing the totality and having his students there to see it as well. 


“This is a lot of fun, I’m really glad Western opened its doors and invited students here. I’m glad we have the crowd we do because the kids are loving it and they’re all over the place,” Brown said.

Brown said the fact WKU provided eclipse glasses to all the students was a big help. He said the students have been learning about the phases of the eclipse, and now they’re able to experience it for themselves.

As the sky darkened and the countdown to the total solar eclipse began people across the stadium held their glasses up, ready to remove them when the rare moment to look at the sun came. The temperature became noticeably cooler, and children screamed out their reactions. The countdown to put glasses back on came, and people stuck around to watch the passing of the rare event. Virginia Rassman is from Louisville and said she was blown away by the experience.

“I couldn’t imagine what it was going to be like and now I can’t imagine that I’ll never see one again. I almost started to cry when they did the countdown and said you have to put your glasses back on,” Rassman said.

Rassman said it’s a once in a lifetime experience and she hopes to chase after the next one she can find near her.

Students waiting for the total solar eclipse.
Credit Becca Schimmel

Oldham County language arts teacher Chelsea Kauffeld brought about 200 students from Oldham County middle school. She said she was looking forward to providing the opportunity for the kids to see the eclipse.

“To learn about the science behind all this but then to say they were here at this event and they can teach other people about it. And that’s something they can look back on and be thankful they had an experience like this,” Kauffeld said.  

Kauffeld said they traveled to Bowling Green early in the morning, and didn’t face much traffic. She says students were mostly concerned with when to wear their glasses, and how they would be able to capture the moment. Angie Deaton is from Franklin and said she wasn’t sure what she was expecting, but her expectations were exceeded.

Crowd gathering in anticipation of the total solar eclipse.
Credit Becca Schimmel

“I couldn’t figure out what was more interesting, to actually watch through the viewer or just to watch the field and actually how dark it got,” Deaton said.

Deaton said now that she’s seen the eclipse, she understands what all the build up was about. As the total solar eclipse faded, small crescent shapes were seen through the shadows of trees and along sidewalks. A variety of eclipse themed t-shirts were on display at L.T. Smith Stadium as people listened to music and took part in activities leading up to and after the event.

Tags: 
solar eclipse

Related Content

Live Blog -- Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

By 5 hours ago
Romeo Durscher/NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness. Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

KYTC Spokesman: Eclipse Travelers Should Bring “A Five Gallon Bucket of Patience”

By Ebony Clark Aug 16, 2017
greatamericaneclipse.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd said travelers should bring “a five gallon bucket of patience” when coming to see the total solar eclipse.

The transportation cabinet is making final preparations for the natural phenomenon now only six days away. Todd said people from 45 states are expected to come to the region and the number of visitors is steadily increasing. He urges people not to park on the shoulders of roadways to watch the eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipses Aren't Just About What You See

By Aug 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. is preparing to experience this summer’s blockbuster show-the first coast to coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. 

While solar eclipses aren’t uncommon, this one is significant. Not only is it a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely blot out the sun, it will also be visible in portions of 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina. 

It’s been 38 years since a total eclipse was visible from the continental United States - and even then it was visible only in the northwestern U.S. & Canada.  Many eclipses are only visible from remote parts of the globe.


A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Aug 20, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”