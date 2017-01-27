Syrians May Not Resettle in Bowling Green After All

Credit Lisa Autry

The head of the Kentucky International Center in Bowling Green says he is disappointed by President Trump’s proposed plan to restrict the flow of refugees to the U.S. 

Albert Mbanfu says it’s now unlikely that any Syrian refugees will be coming to Bowling Green.  Forty Syrians were scheduled to arrive in Bowling Green this year, despite concerns from many in the community. 

"This goes against everything the U.S. stands for," Mbanfu told WKU Public Radio.  "It pains me that we've reached the point where fear has overcome reason and passion is just taking over."

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that includes a four-month halt on all refugee re-settlements, as well as a temporary ban on refugees coming from predominantly Muslim countries.

Mbanfu says he remains frustrated by claims that refugees aren’t thoroughly vetted.  The Trump administration says stemming the flow of refugees would give the government time to improve the vetting process.

Mbanfu says he is saddened that Syrian refugees will remain stuck in refugee camps, unable to go back to their war-torn country or begin a new life in the U.S.

