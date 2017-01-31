Tennessee Governor Seeks Free Community College For All Adults

By 2 hours ago

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam
Credit Mark Humphrey/AP

Recent high school graduates in Tennessee are already allowed to attend community college at no cost. Now Gov. Bill Haslam is looking to expand the year-old program to provide free community college educations to adults, as well.

Haslam, a Republican who's been in office since 2011, made his pitch at Monday night's State of the State address. Afterwards, he tweeted, "Let's be the Tennessee we can be."

The pitch was well-received by members of both parties, as the governor pushes toward his goal of helping Tennessee have 55 percent of its 6.6 million citizens hold a post-secondary degree or certificate by the year 2025.

The state currently needs 871,000 post-secondary degrees or certificates to reach that goal, Haslam's office says. And it would help if free access to community college is given to adults — including the 900,000 Tennesseans who have taken some college classes but didn't get a degree.

"Since the fall of 2015, Tennessee has provided free community college for new high school graduates," Nashville Public Radio reports. "Money for the program, known as Tennessee Promise, has come from a variety of sources, including federal Pell grants and the state lottery."

  

Haslam's initiative seems to have bipartisan support, with the NPR member station reporting that Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh responded by saying, "Actually I had hoped that we would do that earlier. But I'm glad to see him doing that now."

A billionaire whose father started the Pilot chain of gas stations and truck stops, Haslam was the president of his family's business before starting his political career as the mayor of Knoxville.

Tennessee's efforts to make it easier to get a degree led former President Obama to choose the state as the site for a speech about making community colleges tuition-free in early 2015.

The idea of providing free community college education has spread in recent years. Around the U.S., the institutions vary widely, with yearly costs that range from $1,420 in California to $7,530 in Vermont, as NPR's Ed blog reported last summer.

Along with Oregon and Minnesota, Tennessee is one of three states with free community college programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Kentucky approved a similar program last year; other states are considering their own plans.

Haslam's education plan earned a standing ovation at last night's address — but as Nashville Public Radio notes, many protesters were also at the Capitol, holding signs and chanting to register their anger over President Trump's immigration policies and to inform legislators that they would be watching their actions.

Tags: 
education
community college
Tennessee
Bill Haslam

Related Content

Charter Schools Are Likely Coming To Kentucky. So, What Are They?

By 31 minutes ago
Creative Commons

Kentucky is one of seven states in the U.S. that doesn’t allow charter schools. But the General Assembly is likely to soon approve a bill that would make the organizations a reality in the Bluegrass.

Lawmakers will return next week to consider the measure. So what exactly are charter schools, and are they effective?

Supporters have pushed to open Kentucky up to charter schools for years, but opponents, most notably the state teacher’s union, successfully lobbied to keep the policy from passing enabling legislation into law.

During a legislative hearing last year, Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner gave an impassioned speech in favor of charters, calling out the Kentucky Educators Association for opposing them.

Kentucky Education Department Implements Change for Incoming Kindergarten Class

By Jan 24, 2017
Flickr/Creative Commons/U.S. Department of Education

The birthday cutoff for kindergarten in Kentucky is moving up two months. 

Children must be five years old on or before August 1 of this year in order to enter kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.  The previous cutoff was October 1. 

Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Gary Fields says the change won’t affect that many students.

"I think this is an acknowledgement that many parents were not opting to start their children in kindergarten if their sons or daughters were born in August and September," Fields told WKU Public Radio.  "As an example, in the Bowling Green schools, we currently have 312 kindergarteners, and this law would have impacted ten of those students."

The General Assembly changed state law to implement the earlier cutoff based on the premise that younger students may not be ready for kindergarten and may not get off to a successful start.

Heiner Argues Scholarship Program Will Put Kentuckians Back To Work

By Dec 26, 2016
Thinkstock

Hal Heiner, secretary of the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said a new free college tuition program would help people who have exited the labor force get back to work.

Gov. Matt Bevin created the program by executive order last week after vetoing a similar measure during this year’s legislative session.

The scholarship would be the “last dollar in” for students seeking two-year degrees at schools in Kentucky, paying for the rest of tuition and fee expenses not covered by federal financial aid.

Daymar to Refund $1.2 Million to Former Kentucky Students

By Associated Press Dec 15, 2016
Daymar Colleges Group

Kentucky's attorney general says thousands of former Daymar College students will begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday the payments will go to nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar's Kentucky campuses and online programs. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case.

Kentucky's First International High School Concluding First Semester in Bowling Green

By Dec 14, 2016
Adam Hatcher

Students at Kentucky’s first international high school are preparing to finish their first semester. Gateway to Educational Opportunities International is located on Warren Central High School’s campus in Bowling Green.

About 65 percent of the school’s 180 students are refugees. Assistant Principal Adam Hatcher said some students know four or five languages, with most able to speak at least rudimentary English.

Tennessee Republican Governor Haslam Abandons Trump

By Oct 10, 2016

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is calling on Donald Trump to step down as the party's presidential nominee for his recently released comments about women.

Haslam issued a statement Sunday calling on Trump to remove himself and clear the way for Trump running mate Mike Pence to face Democrat Hillary Clinton next month.

Trump has said he has no plans to quit. Haslam says if that's the case, he plans to use a write-in vote for president from the Republican Party.

Haslam says "character in our leaders does matter" and decisions made by any president "have too many consequences to ignore the behavior we have seen" from Trump.

Haslam says his concerns with Trump's policy positions and statements made during the campaign that have kept the governor from endorsing him.