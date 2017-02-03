Trump Advisor Claims 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Happened Justifies Travel Ban

Kellyanne Conway
A senior advisor to President Donald Trump is under fire for citing a so-called “Bowling Green massacre” as a way to defend the administration’s recent travel ban.

Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC last night that the administration was justified in banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries because of the 2011 incident in southern Kentucky.

But there was never a “massacre” in Bowling Green.

Two Iraqi citizens, Mohanad Shareff Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, were arrested in Warren County that year and later sentenced to federal prison after they were caught in an FBI sting operation.

The two men wanted to send money and weapons to Al-Qaeda members in Iraq in order to kill American soldiers.

Nobody was killed as a result of the plot, and the two were arrested without incident.

In her MSNBC interview, Conway insisted that media downplayed the arrests, and that most Americans probably don’t know about the incident.

Life Sentence Upheld for Iraqi Arrested in Bowling Green on Terrorism Charges

By Associated Press Dec 17, 2013

A federal appeals court has upheld the life sentence of an Iraqi man who was arrested in Bowling Green and pleaded guilty to conspiring to send cash and weapons to al-Qaida in Iraq in 2010 and 2011.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals decided there wasn't any government misconduct in the case of 26-year-old Mohanad Shareef Hammadi.  Judge Karen Nelson Moore concluded that the government presented Hammadi with an opportunity to commit a crime and he took it.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Waad Ramadan Alwan, received a 40-year sentence.

Hammadi and Alwan pleaded guilty to conspiring to ship machine guns and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaida in Iraq. Prosecutors said the two were working with an informant.  

Both were arrested in May 2011 in Bowling Green. Hammadi is in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

Appeals Court to Hear Case of Iraqi Sentenced to Life in Kentucky Terrorism Case

By Associated Press Sep 30, 2013

A federal appeals court is scheduled in November to hear the case of an Iraqi man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges.

The attorney for Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, 25, will get to argue why he thinks his client's prison sentence should be reduced. Prosecutors oppose any reduction.

A co-defendant, Waad Ramadan Alwan, 32, received a 40-year sentence in January.

Hammadi and Alwan pleaded guilty in 2011 and 2012 to conspiring to ship thousands in cash, machine guns, rifles, grenades and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaida in Iraq in 2010 and 2011. Prosecutors said the two were working with a confidential informant.

Both were arrested in May 2011 in Bowling Green in a federal sting operation.

Hammadi is being held in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

Alwan to Serve Sentence in Indiana

By Mar 25, 2013

An Iraqi man sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges in Bowling Green has been assigned to a high-security facility in Indiana.

The federal Bureau of Prisons lists 32 year old Waad Ramadan Alwan as an inmate at United States Penitentiary-Terre Haute. The high security facility is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.  A co-defendant, 25 year old Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, is serving life in prison at the United States Penitentiary-Big Sandy in Inez, KY.

Hammadi To Appeal Life Sentence

By Associated Press Feb 12, 2013

An Iraqi man who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges has filed a notice of appeal of his sentence of life in prison without parole.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi intends to ask the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the sentence handed down in January after he pleaded guilty to working to ship thousands in cash, machine guns, rifles, grenades and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaeda in Iraq in 2011. U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell sentenced the 25 year old Hammadi in January in Bowling Green.

A co-defendant in the case received a 40 year sentence, he has not filed a notice of appeal.

Prosecutors say the two men were caught in an FBI sting with an informant posing as a contact with terrorists in Iraq.

Two Iraqis Receive Different Sentences in Kentucky's First Terrorism Trial

By Jan 30, 2013

Two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who admitted sending weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq were sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. Both Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanned Shareef Hamaddi admitted taking part in insurgent activities in Iraq prior to arriving in the U.S. in 2009.  Federal authorities found Alwan's fingerprint on an unexploded bomb in Iraq and launched an investigation.

The Iraqi men were arrested in 2011 after they agreed to help a government informant load cash and weapons into a tractor-trailer they were told was destined for Al-Qaeda in Iraq. 

Over the course of five hours, each man separately received his punishment. First to enter the courtroom was the 31-year-old Alwan. Wearing prison orange, he sat next to his interpreter, and appeared unmoved by the piercing stares from the courtroom audience. Justice Department Attorney Larry Schneider said Alwan was interested in becoming the leader of a terrorist cell in the U.S. and that he recruited Hammadi, describing him as "worth his weight in gold," and as an "experienced" insurgent.