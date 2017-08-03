Trump's Immigration Changes Could Worsen Kentucky's Shortage of Entry- and Mid-Level Workers

Heath Ray, refugee program coordinator for Community Action of Southern Kentucky, assists a client who found employment as an assembly worker at a local automotive manufacturer.
Credit Community Action of Southern Kentucky

President Trump’s proposal to cut legal immigration by half and consider English language and job skills has set off a controversy about whether the nation is changing the welcoming message of the Statue of Liberty. The proposed immigration rules could affect businesses in Kentucky that face a shortage of entry- and mid-level workers.

When you talk to business owners in Kentucky, many say they have positions that are not filled because they can’t find enough people with the right skills, or willing to do the job. Some don’t arrive at work on time and some can’t pass the drug test.

Heath Ray says those issues generally don’t show up with refugees. Ray is the refugee program coordinator for Community Action of Southern Kentucky and says immigrants have a diversity of work and English language skills.

“We are always able to find them employment here in south central Kentucky. Employers have been very receptive to working with us because they admire their work ethic and they always increase retention rates, just because they are so grateful to have the opportunity to provide for their family.”

Ray says the businesses he works with are enthusiastic about hiring refugees with whatever skills they have. 

“In this area, I have heard partners from the workforce board talk about there being anywhere from 600 to 700 open positions. And when I meet with employers they’re just looking for someone who can pass a drug screen and has a clear background.”   

Ray says those issues are almost never a problem for the refugee clients he has assisted because they are required to go through extreme vetting before they are approved to come to the U.S. 

Those who support President Trump’s immigration changes say the country already has an adequate pool of workers and the immigrants are taking jobs from Americans.

Here's How Kentucky's First International High School Impacted Students in Its First Year

By May 23, 2017
Becca Schimmel

Tuesday marked the end of the first year at Kentucky’s first stand-alone international high school, located in Bowling Green, a refugee resettlement area.

Shoes squeaked and laughter filled the small international high school, where the student body speaks about 30 different languages.

 

What used to be the annex of Warren Central High School is now home to Gateway to Educational Opportunities, or Geo International. The school serves 180 Warren County high school students from 24 different countries.

 


Bowling Green Immigration Attorney Says Lack of Clarity on New Rules Has Many Immigrants Worried

By Feb 28, 2017
Jacob Ryan

A Bowling Green immigration attorney says many undocumented immigrants in the region are asking if they’ll be impacted by President Trump’s recent executive orders.

Brett Reynolds says it’s a hard question to answer amid court challenges and a lack of consistency in messages coming from Washington.

He’s advising people in the country illegally to lay low for the time being.

"My advice would be to just stay the course, and stay under the radar. Don't call attention to yourself. Don't get a speeding ticket, don't get a DUI. Anything like that is going to put you at risk for being removed fairly expeditiously."

Summer Jobs Program for Teens from Refugee Families Landing Full-Time Jobs for High School Graduates

By Jun 26, 2017
Owensboro Community and Technical College

An Owensboro area initiative helping to place high school students from refugee families into summer jobs is proving to be more successful than just temporary work. Many of the young people in the program  who have already graduated from high school have found permanent employment.

In this first year of the summer refugee youth program, sponsored by Owensboro Community and Technical College, 15 teenagers have found jobs. The 16-to-18-year-old students from Daviess County and Owensboro public schools are mainly from families who came to Kentucky from Myanmar, also known as Burma, and Somalia.

First Of Its Kind Unity Festival To Be Held At Islamic Center

By Jul 20, 2017
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

The Islamic Center in Bowling Green is sponsoring a first-of-its-kind Unity Festival Friday.

The Islamic Center hopes the event will bring local officials and the Muslim and refugee population closer together.

Backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to the 210 children expected to attend. The event is not open to the public, because the Islamic center is only providing supplies to the children expected to attend.