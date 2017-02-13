Work Beginning to Repair Sinkhole-Damaged Corvette

By Associated Press 46 minutes ago

Two of the Corvettes pulled out of the ground following a sinkhole collapse beneath the Bowling Green Corvette Museum
Credit Abbey Oldham

A Kentucky museum says a prized Corvette still covered in dirt and debris from its 2014 fall into a sinkhole has been moved from display to undergo repairs.

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says restoration work on the 1962 Corvette will be done at the museum. It says visitors will be able to watch the progress in restoring the car.

The museum says the car needs about $15,000 worth of new parts, including a complete front end assembly, hood panel and windshield. It says the work could take up to a year.

The car was among eight Corvettes that plunged into the sinkhole on Feb. 12, 2014. The sinkhole turned into an internet sensation.

The giant hole was eventually plugged, but the museum has an exhibit about the sinkhole.

Tags: 
Corvette
Bowling Green Corvette Museum

Related Content

Bowling Green GM Plant Will Temporarily Shut Down to Revamp Production Efforts

By Jan 30, 2017
GM

The Bowling Green General Motors plant is temporarily shutting down later this year to make changes to its vehicle production process.

The facility will temporarily lay off employees while the changes are being made.

A spokeswoman for the plant said a decision on the exact dates and length of the shutdown hasn’t been made, but that it would likely cover parts of the summer and fall.

The plant employees about 840 hourly workers, along with 165 salaried individuals. The spokeswoman said some employees will be asked to work through the temporary shutdown, with the plant making those decisions based on the facility’s needs.

GM Announces $290 Million Investment at Bowling Green Corvette Plant

By Jun 24, 2016
GM

Kentucky officials say General Motors Corp. plans to invest $290 million at the automaker's Corvette plant in Bowling Green.

The company's North American manufacturing manager, Arvin Jones, said Friday the investment includes technology upgrades to improve the plant's manufacturing process. It could also create as many as 270 new jobs.

The investment announcement was made by Gov. Matt Bevin's office in Frankfort.

Bevin's office says the investment includes a $153 million project aimed at improving vehicle assembly line processes. The latest investment follows a series of upgrades and expansions in recent years at the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green.

To encourage the investment, Kentucky officials recently gave preliminary approval for GM to qualify for up to $3 million in tax incentives, based on the level of investment and job creation.

National Corvette Museum Reflects on Progress One Year After Sinkhole

By Feb 12, 2015
Kevin Willis

Staff members with the National Corvette Museum are celebrating the progress that’s been made one year after a sinkhole opened up beneath the facility.

Six of the eight vintage Corvettes that fell into the hole have been fully restored, with the remaining two still being worked on.

Meanwhile, reconstruction of the area where the sinkhole struck beneath the museum’s skydome is expected to be complete by mid-summer. Nearly 4,000 tons of crushed limestone have filled in the sinkhole. Zach Massey, an engineer with a Bowling Green-based construction firm leading the renovations, says it’s impossible to predict whether another sinkhole might hit the area.

“If it swallows the building, we can’t stop that. But there are some additional settlement and movement (where the sinkhole occurred) that we can anticipate. We know there are some loose rocks down there. We had some Ph.D’s go down there and map it, and had some professional geologists go in and take a look at it.”

Corvette Museum To Reopen Thursday After Sinkhole Swallows Eight Cars

By Feb 12, 2014
Abbey Oldham/WKU Public Radio

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green will re-open to the public Thursday after a sinkhole collapse swallowed up eight of the iconic vehicles.

The collapse happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an alarm triggered by the sinkhole.

Security cameras at the museum captured the collapse, which took place in the Skydome portion of the facility where the museum shows off some of its most invaluable vehicles. Six of the Corvettes that fell into the sinkhole are owned by the museum, with the other two on loan from General Motors.

According to a news release by the museum, all cars on display in the Skydome not affected by the sinkhole have been safely removed from the area. That same release also said a structural engineering firm at the site has determined that the perimeter of the Skydome is stable.

Museum Executive Director Wendell Strode estimated the hole that opened up at the facility is 25 to 30 feet deep and 40 feet wide.

The sinkhole didn't come as a shock to WKU Geology Professor Jason Polk, who says recent rainfall may have played a role in Wednesday's collapse.