WKU Police Chief Search Down to Three

Three finalists have been named in the search for Western Kentucky University’s next police chief. Each of the candidates will interview in private before the search committee and speak in open forums next week.

The finalists include Jim Hyde who retired as the assistant chief of the Bowling Green Police Department in 2016. Another finalist is Mitch Walker who has been with the WKU Police Department since 2012 and has served as interim chief for the past year. The third finalist is Tom Saccenti who is currently the police chief at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

The new WKU police chief is expected to be named by early September. He'll replace former Chief Robert Deane who filed a lawsuit against the university in May alleging he was forced into early retirement.